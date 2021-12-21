Tuesday Morning Fly By: Game on?

*Quite a lot of games set to be played this week have been cancelled, but as of this typing, tonight’s game is still happening. And that is despite another setback on the Covid protocol front for the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philly]

*This is all very piecemeal — these cancellations and such — because the league and the NHLPA collectively decided that there should be no formal pause in the season, despite the spike in Covid cases.

*Anyhoo, here's a full rundown of all of the stuff that's been going on with this, league-wide, this week.

*On the Podcast version of 32 Thoughts, Friedman and Marek dive in to the domino effect the cancellation of games might have on the season as a whole.

*There has been no official decision on the Olympics yet, but with things like cross-border travel being paused, in-China quarantine requirements, and the cases not going away, it's starting to seem like there's no chance it happens.

*If the NHL doesn't go, chances are Team Canada will still be pretty good because of course it will.

*Power ranking? Sure, a power ranking.