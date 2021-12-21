Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof.

The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of.

We should be used to this by now.

Information regarding to tickets is coming, according to the Flyers.

The Capitals already had forwards T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the protocol list, but Daniel Sprong and Justin Schultz were pulled from morning skate early, making the logistics of the Washington roster impossible to play an actual hockey game due to short notice, and general salary cap issues.

For the Flyers, they have already had their Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Penguins postponed due to the NHL’s decision to extend the typical holiday break in an attempt to control the recent COVID surge that now has over 125 players in protocol.

With over 45 postponements now, the NHL will now be using the three-week break that was scheduled in for players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics, to play some of these make-up games whenever they can find the arena availability. That, and general hesitancy from players to enter Beijing and face the possibility of a five-week quarantine if they test positive, has led the NHL and NHLPA to go without another best-on-best tournament for the second time in a row.

Anyways, Happy Holidays.