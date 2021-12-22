Wednesday Morning Fly By: That’ll do it

*With the mid-day cancellation of last night’s Flyers game, the league officially shut down early for Christmas break because of Covid outbreaks. A real bummer. So let’s talk hypotheticals: can the Flyers make the playoffs? [BSH]

*The Flyers are hopeful that this extended break will allow them to get back some of their injured players once things resume post-Christmas. [Inquirer]

*Charlie goes over the highs and lows of the Flyers’ recent play in his latest Observations. [The Athletic]

*The league-wide pause is probably a good idea, but that doesn’t mean all of the players are excited about it. [Sportsnet]

*In other “boy this really sucks” news, the NHL will not be participating in the Olympics this year. [CBC]

*Also, a bunch of our prospects are hurt! Even the prospect report is a bummer this week! [BSH]

*There is something good in the world of hockey, though. Everyone’s favorite Boxing Day tradition: the kickoff of the World Junior Championship. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Here’s a full rundown of each team participating to get you ready. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, back to bad news: we had to cancel Festivus. Again. [BSH]