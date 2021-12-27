Monday Morning Fly By: Not ideal

*Everyone have a nice Christmas? Good Boxing Day? The universe has another gift for you: the covid protocol list for the Flyers continues to add members, which kind of sucks.

Flyers announce that Sean Couturier was placed in COVID protocol on 12/21. Ryan Ellis -- still unavailable due to his injury -- and two staff members were placed in protocol today. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) December 26, 2021

*And while the league as a whole was meant to resume play today, that’s been pushed back ‘til tomorrow. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Things are getting so dicey that the league and the PA have agreed to bring back a few remnants of the bubble to help teams get through. [Sportsnet]

*On Alain Vigneault’s system and why what we’ll see from Mike Yeo probably won’t be all that different. [NBC Sports Philly]

*A break in the action, an opportunity to assess the team. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of assessments, we took a full look at the Flyers’ playoff odds at this point. [BSH]

*A Charlie mailbag article at the holidays is a gift to us all. [The Athletic]

*Anyhoo, the World Junior Championship kicked off yesterday — it was fun, as always, you should watch it — and Emil Andrae is just one of the Flyers’ prospects we’ll be getting a look at. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We’ll also get a look at Elliot Desnoyers, who is getting a lot of attention for Team Canada because he rules. [TSN]

*And finally, in case you were worried, the Winter Classic is still a go. Much like the outdoor games at Lake Tahoe, it’ll take a whole lot to get the league to cancel this game. [St. Louis Game Time]