Tuesday Morning Fly By: The hits keep coming

*The Flyers have a game tomorrow, for now, in Seattle. But the Covid situation in the Flyers’ locker room is not improving. Here’s the latest. [NBC Sports Philly]

*There are a lot of players on the list, friends! And they’re important ones! [Inquirer]

*When (if?) the Flyers take on the Kraken tomorrow, the Kraken will be without one of their best players. [The Seattle Times]

*The Flyers game is still on, but the league has postponed a couple of more games that were set to play this week. [Sportsnet]

*It seems like the NHL is keeping the standard for when a game gets postponed very high, meaning your game isn’t getting shut down unless there is literally no other choice. [AP]

*The IIHF seems to do the opposite for its women’s hockey tournaments, cancelling them at the drop of a hat. Which is kinda crappy. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, it’s the last week of the year, which means it’s time for various and sundry “Year In Review” articles. As such, a look at the best players of 2021. [ProHockeyTalk]