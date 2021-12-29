Wednesday Morning Fly By: Let’s get back to it

*It’s game day! The Flyers are back! It feels like it has been forever! The boys are in Seattle, which makes this a 10pm start time, and if you need a reason to stay up, perhaps the fact that a few guys are back in the lineup will help convince you. [Inquirer]

*There’s also a (very very outside) chance that we might get a look at a guy we’ve been dying to get a look at on this trip. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Getting any of the players back from injury/protocol is helpful, but it’s possible that getting Kevin Hayes back will be the most helpful. [Inquirer]

*Charlie gives out his end-of-year grades and takes a look ahead at the restart of the season. [The Athletic]

*The NHL announce yesterday that ten more games are being postponed for Covid-related reasons. [NHL.com]

*Yesterday was also the day that the Covid problems made their way into the World Junior Championship, with the US team having to forfeit their game. [Sportsnet]

*Also yesterday Brad Marchand became the living embodiment of the “the worst person you know said something good” meme. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*And finally, the most indispensable players on each and every team. The Flyers selection was not who I expected, to be honest. [ESPN]