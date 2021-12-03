Friday Morning Fly By: No Flyers today

*There are no Flyers today and there are no Flyers tomorrow, so no one should even think about the Flyer even once today. Except for right now, while you read these amazing blurbs and click on these well-curated links. Here’s what we learned from yet another loss, this time in NYC. [BSH]

*Not only a loss, a loss that came with another injury. Unbelievable. [NBC Sports Philly]

*There was no “boost” to be found, no improvement in their play to be seen, despite Chuck Fletcher maintaining his faith in this group of people. [The Athletic]

*So yeah we’re all mad and sad about the Flyers but what can you do. That’s what we signed up for. [BSH]

*If Chuck wants to try and fix this mess by changing up the roster, the appear to be quite a few very good players milling around in the trade rumors. [Daily Faceoff]

*Some Noted Experts weigh in on what the Flyers might be able to do to turn things around. [The Hockey News]

*Anyway off the Flyers, on to some interesting nerd stuff: the challenges that come with trying to quantify scoring chances in hockey. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, we’ve got a new Phantoms podcast for you! If you want to keep up with the kids but can’t make it up to Allentown, the Phantoms Fix has got you covered. [BSH]