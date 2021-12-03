Flyperbole: Aiming for mediocrity

Eamon is back to join Steve in discussing the Smashville jersey, the disaster that the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2021-22 campaign has become, what changes need to be made, NHL 30 for 30 ideas, and play chairman of the team.

