Farabee out week-to-week, life is cruel

The hockey gods are laughing in our faces.

Although Kevin Hayes finally returned to play just his third game for the Philadelphia Flyers this season—after recovering from off-season surgery and then re-injuring himself after just a handful of minutes—this team is still in a horrible state in terms of just who they are missing from the lineup.

Well, now we can add Joel Farabee’s name to the list that already contains the team’s best blueliner in Ryan Ellis and someone that was actually overperforming, in Derick Brassard.

Injury update: Per AV, Joel Farabee sustained an upper-body injury vs. the Rangers and is week-to-week. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 3, 2021

Farabee’s injury wasn’t just any regular bump or bruise that one would get from playing this physical sport; but it was of course some sort of mid-game fluke that has now resulted in one of the Flyers forwards that can actually score goals, to miss multiple weeks.

He lost an edge while chasing a puck and got smushed by some stupid nameless Ranger.

Flyers say Joel Farabee has upper body injury and will not return tonight

pic.twitter.com/NY0ig4MHno — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 2, 2021

Joel did not return against New York, and even though the extent to his injury was unknown at the time, it was just yet another absence that we were prepared for.

But these absences aren’t solely to blame for the Flyers’ current 8-9-4 record and their flirting with the bottom-third of the league. As head coach Alain Vigneault pointed out after the 4-1 defeat at Madison Square Garden, the team is simply not scoring enough to win games, so they’re suddenly now trying to be a gritty defensive team; and that’s clearly not working.

In the short-term, the Philadelphia is yet again shuffling their lines due to someone getting injured or trying to find some semblance of chemistry among this group of 12 forwards. Vigneault has reunited Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, with Cam Atkinson taking that other top wing spot; and with Farabee out, Scott Laughton has been thrust into the top-six alongside Hayes and Travis Konecny.

It will be an interest attempt to score some much-needed goals against...well the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the western powerhouse Colorado Avalanche. Have fun guys!