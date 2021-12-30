Thursday Morning Fly By: Darn these time zones

*Did you all enjoy the Flyers’ first game at that cool new arena out in Seattle? Was it good? I’m genuinely asking; I fell asleep at like 8:30. RECAP! [BSH]

*But yeah it was the first game for the Flyers out there and there were a few storylines of note ahead of the game. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The longer-than-expected break comes with good and bad, as injured/protocol’d guys had a few extra days to get back into the lineup, but also any momentum the Flyers had been building is totally erased. Surely one of those things was evident in last night’s game! [Inquirer]

*On the “good news” side of things, this break will likely mean fewer games missed for important guys like Sean Couturier and Carter Hart. [Inquirer]

*As the American side of the border begins to get even more lax on the requirements and protocols surround Covid, the Canadians are tightening things back up. Which will make things very interesting for the league in the coming weeks. [ProHockeyTalk]

*We’re just one day away from the Winter Classic, which is always fun. Why not rank all of them? People love a ranking. [ESPN+]

*NHL players continue to be vocally, and publicly, pissed off about the league and the PA refusing to allow them to go to the Olympics. This level of public criticism is kinda rare for NHL players, don’t you think? [TSN]

*And finally, in the latest bad news related to Covid, the IIHF decided yesterday afternoon to cancel the rest of the World Junior Championship, which really sucks. The games were very fun to watch. Maybe next year, eh? [Sportsnet]