Two more points!

The Philadelphia Flyers have followed up their ten-game losing streak with points in six straight games, earning their fifth victory in that span on Wednesday night in Seattle.

Sure, the Flyers have needed over time in three straight games against the Montreal Canadiens (31st place), Ottawa Senators (30th place) and now the Kraken (28th place), but at least now their struggles provide a few entertaining moments.

And the emphasis is on few entertaining moments, because goddam was that game last night boring. Philly managed 11 shots on goal through 40 minutes but still found themselves in a tie game entering the third period.

And sure, it took a goalie interference call to overturn what would have ben th go ahead-goal earlier in the third period, as well as a Hallmark Hakstol sequence of scoring a goal and then immediately allowing one for the Orange & Black to even force overtime, but again, we’ll take what we can get.

Things aren’t exactly looking up, big picture-wise, on Broad Street, but the facts of tonight’s game are that the Flyers started the post-Christmas road trip on the West Coast without Sean Couturier, Carter Hart, Scott Laughton and Derick Brassard, earned two points, and now find themselves two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card, with one game in hand.

So like... PLAYOFF PUSH BABY!

IT’S CLUTCH TIME!

Are we still doing that? Whatever. Listen to the postgame.