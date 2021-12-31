Hooray for loser points!

The Philadelphia Flyers lost on Thursday night in San Jose to the Sharks, 3-2 in overtime to secure their third of four possible points to begin the road trip, and extend their point streak to seven games (5-0-2) since the end of the ten-game losing streak.

Felix Sandstrom was tremendous in his NHL debut.

The 2015 third round draft pick out of Sweden made 43 saves to extend Philly’s streak of games without a regulation loss, the most saves for a goalie in his NHL debut for the Flyers ever.

And the three goals he surrendered weren’t much cause for concern.

A bad bounce and horrible misplay by Keith Yandle on the power play allowed Logan Couture to walk in alone on Sandstrom and score shorthanded, tying the game early in the second period.

Then Brent Burns gave San Jose the lead by entering the zone as a trailer and sinking an uncontested shot from the slot over Felix’s glove. And then the game-winner by Tomas Hurtl on a centering feed, 2-on-1 against Travis Sanheim, that saw Hertl’s initial attempt get lost in Sanheim’s skates, leaving the goaltender out of position and giving Hertl an easy tap-in to end the game in overtime.

Certainly, Sandstrom deserved better in front of him last night.

We talk a lot about Keith Yandle’s semi-disastrous night, and how this is really shaping up to be a “what if?” season, even if they are able to squeak into the playoffs, because the top two centers and number one defenseman have been out all year.

And lots of other stuff, too.

