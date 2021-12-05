Lightning 7, Flyers 1: The Flyers make it eight in a row with their worst of the season

If you were hoping that they Flyers would have taken their days off to re-energize, try to put the past month behind them, and attempt to dispel some of the growing pressure on their veteran head coach heading into this back-to-back against two of the league’s mightiest teams, it did not take long for the Flyers to dash those hopes. The Flyers lost their eighth in a row this season and their tenth in a row to the Lightning.

Sometimes a game this bad on the scoreboard just needs to be forgotten, thrown out, a “burn-the-tape” game, if you will. But coming as the most recent loss of an eight-game losing streak, it doesn’t really feel like an outlier. This is just what happens when a team playing as poorly as the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers are playing do not get top-of-the-league goaltending.

So, we can’t really just push this one out of mind, but as onlookers, we’ve got nothing to do but wait and see what the Flyers, now 8-10-4, do with their roster, with their coaching staff, and with their approach on the ice. We’ll be right back here tomorrow against the Colorado Avalanche in what should be a less embarrassing outcome for Philadelphia, but it also might not be.

First period

The Flyers seemed to be trying to take advantage of their rest advantage (three days off vs. the Lightning’s none) to start the game, keeping the puck on their sticks once they got it, rotating around the offensive zone and quickly jumping out to a 6-1 shot advantage in the first five-or-so minutes of the game. The Lightning struck first though, with a Ryan McDonagh goal eight minutes in quickly followed by a second strike from Corey Perry picking up a bank off the back boards and tucking it into Hart’s net.

Mac Truck coming through! pic.twitter.com/Kscdoexcqw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 5, 2021

The Flyers basically went back to work after the minute-apart Tampa goals to no avail, finishing the period with a 14-9 edge in shots, 25-17 in CF, and 17-11 in FF, and a 2-0 deficit on the goal sheet.

Second period

The second period basically started with more of the same except this time Sean Couturier had a full cage on (he took a puck to the face at the conclusion of the first). Rookie Taylor Raddysh picked the blocker-side corner on Hart off the rush and a few minutes later rookie Boris Katchouk potted a slow motion rebound off a Victor Hedman shot.

Cleared for liftoff. pic.twitter.com/fWFVyIq7Et — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 6, 2021

.@RussianRocket13 picks up his first NHL goal!! pic.twitter.com/3yc0mQEcKt — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 6, 2021

The game’s first penalty came on a Zach Bogosian holding call on Travis Konecny behind Elliott’s net, but that just led to a failed clear from Carter Hart out of his net that ended up on Mathieu Joseph’s stick and in the back of the wide open net. Hart ceded his net to Martin Jones before the power play even ended.

The Flyers killed off a slashing penalty committed by Oskar Lindblom, and then Giroux and Atkinson turned a two-on-two rush into a power play when Jan Rutta hooked Atkinson reaching for a return pass and the Flyers killed that one off too. There was a moment there where someone somewhere (notably, none of the referees on the ice) thought Scott Laughton might’ve scored a goal, but it was ruled a high stick.

At the end of the period, the Flyers once again had a lead in 5-on-5 shots (8-7), CF (14-10), and FF (12-8) but a three-goal shortfall.

Third period

It kind of felt like the Lightning went into the third period like an NFL team that’s already clinched heading into Week 17. The bottom of the lineup guys were getting a lot of ice time and their rebuilt third line even put one home thanks to Pat Maroon.

Our sixth goal of the evening, courtesy of @patmaroon. pic.twitter.com/8CsdHbdWYw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 6, 2021

A Travis Konecny collision with Brian Elliott brought about the only remaining excitement for the rest of the game — it prompted some retribution from Cal Foote and led to a scrum, some rare emotional fireworks from Travis Sanheim, a bunch of guys in both boxes, and a Cam Atkinson redirection goal on the power play.

G and Yands pick up the helpers on Cam's eighth tally of the season. #TBLvsPHI pic.twitter.com/2Ep5l3hwC8 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 6, 2021

There was another Lightning goal and oh who cares let’s just get this thing over with.

Stray observations:

Morgan Frost and Kevin Hayes are an interesting combo right now. In part it’s because they’re two new additions to the lineup who are still bringing a good amount of energy to the team when they’re on the ice. But they’re also both pretty heads-up creative passers, so seeing them work together on offense—despite a lack of results tonight—is pretty fun. Or, at least, it was fun the few times it was applicable.

I do hate pointing to the extracurricular activities of hockey games as proof of much, but with as much has been made about the Flyers lack of willingness to make some noise for each other in between whistles, it was once again notable that the only scraps tonight came courtesy of the Lightning stepping to Konecny after Brian Elliott hit the ice.

Despite it being totally understandable to lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning, this 7-1 game did nothing to take any heat off of Alain Vigneault, and midway through it one of these names of his potential mid-season replacements got scratched off when news broke that the Vancouver Canucks will make Bruce Boudreau their bench boss.

As someone watching from home, Shore Night seemed to consist of a few Springsteen songs in between whistles and some postcards projected onto the ice between periods. I mean, they could’ve mixed in some Southside Johnny or any of the assorted Brian Fallon projects or even some Count Basie, but, as a Jersey Shore native, I can’t complain with Bruce.

Stray stats: