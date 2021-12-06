Corey Perry > Flyers

Corey Perry netted a pair of goals on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center, which would’ve been enough to singlehandedly outscore the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning decided to not let Perry do all the heavy lifting, piling on another five goals to embarrass the Flyers on their own home ice in a 7-1 beatdown.

The 36-year-old Perry scored his first goal of the season in Tampa’s meeting with the Flyers on November 23, and now has five total on the season. Perry’s five goals over his last seven games makes up 50% of the Flyers’ goals (10) over their own last seven games. This lack of offense has become farcical.

Only three members of the Flyers have scored more goals than Perry this season- Cam Atkinson (8), Claude Giroux (7) and Joel Farabee (7). Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, whose cap hits make up nearly $10 million combined, or ten times what Perry has Tampa on the hook for, have each scored five goals this year.

And don’t even get me started on JvR.

Perry is basically outscoring the Flyers’ entire bottom-six, combined. Connor Bunnaman (0), Patrick Brown (0), Oskar Lindblom (0), Nate Thompson (1), Zack MacEwen (1), Morgan Frost (1)... you get the picture.

Anyway, just listen to the postgame.