Flyers reportedly fire Alain Vigneault

There is only so much a team can take, and losing eight consecutive games capped off by a 7-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, is seemingly it.

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly fired head coach Alain Vigneault.

Coaching change coming in PHI, too. Alain Vigneault out. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021

Vigneault is in the middle of his third season at the helm of the Flyers, with his first year marking the overperformance of the 2019-20 team, and the dwindling failure of last year’s weird shortened season that was trying to fill holes as they burst through. The 60-year-old bench boss will finish his Philadelphia career with a 74-54-19 record.

Whether it was the current personnel or the busy summer GM Chuck Fletcher had in turning over this roster, there were high enough expectations for this club to at least make some noise in the regular season. Instead, the Flyers have earned an 8-10-4 record and are flirting with the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

We will update this post with details as they come. Go Flyers.