Breaking News Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, French Mike

Philadelphia Flyers v Vancouver Canucks

Alain Vigneault fired

The head coach is out, assistant coach Michele Thereien is out, what now?

Contributors: Broad Street Hockey Staff
The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday morning, naming former assistant coach Mike Yeo interim head coach.

Dec 6, 2021, 10:05am EST