Alain Vigneault fired

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday morning, naming former assistant coach Mike Yeo interim head coach.
Dec 6, 2021, 10:05am EST
December 6
Reactions to the firing of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien
So long to Big Al and French Mike
December 6
Everything to know about Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo
Alain Vigneault is out as the Flyers’ bench boss, and Mike Yeo is filling in for him until a full-time replacement is hired.
December 6
With Alain Vigneault gone, Flyers will need to put up or shut up
Coaching is half the battle.
December 6
Alain Vigneault’s quote sums up everything wrong with spiraling Flyers
There is a lot of blame to go around for the Flyers’ losing streak and poor play this month. Let’s dig in.
December 6
Flyers reportedly fire Alain Vigneault
Philadelphia is parting ways with its coach.