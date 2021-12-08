Wednesday Morning Fly By: Let’s not go to ten

*The Flyers are right back at it tonight with the New Jersey Devils, and perhaps having one single day to work with their new head coach will yield positive result. Good news, though: Chuck got a waiver-wire defenseman. [Flyers]

*Seriously though, the pickup is a good depth move for a team plagued with injuries and struggling with a messy third pair. It’s not a bad idea. [NBC Sports Philly]

*There will likely a number of things that lead to Chuck Fletcher’s decision to part ways with Alain Vigneault, and Charlie takes us inside the organization’s thought process. [The Athletic]

*This is pretty great too: a breakdown of the types of plays representative of the Flyers’ current struggles, leading to AV’s downfall. [Sportsnet]

*Of course this isn’t the first time the Flyers have gotten rid of a coach midseason. How’d it work for them in the past? [BSH]

*Yes, the Flyers lost Mike Yeo’s first game as coach. They changed coaches like 5 hours before the game, it’s not that shocking. But things did look different. [The Athletic]

*If Chuck wants to try and improve the team now, there are a few players rumored to be on the block that he may want to train his eye on. [BSH]

*And finally, do we think Chuck Fletcher’s seat is getting warm? Seems unlikely, but if the team continues to flounder... [Inquirer]