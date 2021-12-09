 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Flyperbole: The many winters of our discontent

Hey kids, let’s rank the coaches from the past 20 years!

By estebomb and Kurt R.
Kurt R. joins Steve J. to discuss the Philadelphia Flyers firing head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien. The guys also talk about interim coach Mike Yeo, coaching candidates, the direction of the team, and rank the Flyers’ coaches from the past 20 years.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @Kurt_BSH. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

