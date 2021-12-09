Flyperbole: The many winters of our discontent

Kurt R. joins Steve J. to discuss the Philadelphia Flyers firing head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien. The guys also talk about interim coach Mike Yeo, coaching candidates, the direction of the team, and rank the Flyers’ coaches from the past 20 years.

