Thursday Morning Fly By: Well it’s still bad

*The Flyers looked very bad last night, and as such lost to the floundering Devils, and now the streak stands at ten. I’m very tired. Recap.

*Derick Brassard came back last night! Slowly but surely, the roster is coming together. [Inquirer]

*If you missed it, Chuck Fletcher appeared on the local sports radio network yesterday to talk a bit about the future of this team. [97.5 The Fanatic]

*Claude Giroux knows that the success of this season hangs on the players now. Time to step it up. [Inquirer]

*Forbes has released its yearly list of franchise values, should you be interested in knowing just how rich the owners some of you inexplicably side with when players want more money are. Anyhoo, the Flyers are worth a whole lot. [Forbes]

*You may have already seen it, but since it didn’t make it into yesterday’s links, the latest 32 Thoughts has a lot of Flyers thoughts. [Sportsnet]

*Seems like NAK is gonna stick in Colorado. Good for him! [Mile High Hockey]

*Here’s a run through of the current state of the Metro, which is shaping up to be not nearly as competitive as we thought it would be. [Canes Country]

*The Arizona Coyotes are an abject disaster and the league’s continued defense of that ownership situation is a complete joke. [The Athletic]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! It was the kind of show you’d expect the day after the team fires the coach. [BSH]