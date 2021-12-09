Imagine a worse team. Imagine.

The Philadelphia Flyers are a truly horrible hockey team.

Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark’s Prudential Center was the tenth consecutive loss for the Orange and Black, dropping Philly to 8-12-4 on the season.

The Flyers are ahead of only the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings, and are currently holding onto 12th (out of 16) in the East with a one-point lead on the Buffalo Sabres. Philly is only ahead of Montreal for last in the Conference by 5 points.

The Flyers’ -26 goal differential is third-worst in the East, ahead of basement dwellers Ottawa (-30) and Montreal (-35). The only team in the Western Conference with a worse goal-differential is Arizona (-49), and they hardly even count as an NHL team.

At 2.33 goals-per-game, Philadelphia’s scoring has dropped into the bottom five, and their goals against average (3.33) is seventh-worst in the NHL.

The power play is 29th in the league (13.9%), while the penalty kill is a few percentage points out of the bottom 10, clinging to 22nd with a 0.5% lead over Buffalo.

The Flyers are 17th in shots-per-game, and second-worst in shots against.

This team is bad at everything. Absolutely awful.

