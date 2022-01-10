Monday Morning Fly By: Half a team, fully exhausting

*Another day, another Flyers loss. Half the team is either hurt or in Covid protocol, and it turns out that doesn’t really help matter when things are already going poorly. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*The Sharks were short a bunch of players too, so, you know... excuses. [Inquirer]

*It was a bad effort, no two ways about it, and now the Flyers have probably finished digging a hole deep enough to keep them out of the playoffs again. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Saturday’s OT loss wasn’t nearly as poor an effort as Thursday’s loss to the Penguins, though, which lead to Mike Yeo saying a whole lot of negative things about the players he’s coaching right now. [The Athletic]

*And then Justin Braun also went on the record with some comments suggesting that there are some deep-seated problems with the Flyers organization right now. It’s not great. [BSH]

*Is anyone even reading these links anymore? The apathy is so strong. You guys checked out Wordle? It’s so fun. Highly recommend.

*Everyone loves Marc-Andre Fleury. And honestly he seems to love everyone back. [ESPN]

*And finally, big Sammy Carchidi has decided to hang them up and call it a career. Good luck out there, bud. Don’t throw anyone off any balconies. [Inquirer]