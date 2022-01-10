Hurricanes/Flyers postponed due to COVID-related issues affecting Philadelphia

Tuesday night’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed, the NHL announced Monday night. The game has been postponed “due to COVID-related issues affecting the Philadelphia Flyers.” The new date for the game is yet to be determined.

The Flyers have been hit hard by COVID recently, with most of their top players landing on the protocol list. They were forced to play with upwards of six players on the COVID list over the past week.

Derick Brassard, Carter Hart, and Scott Laughton have already cleared COVID protocols after being on the list. Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov joined the list last Tuesday, with Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim entering protocol on Wednesday.

Sanheim joined the team for practice on Monday after clearing protocol and Mike Yeo said it was possible for at least one of Giroux, Provorov, and Konecny to clear ahead of Tuesday night. Justin Braun was also added to the COVID list on Monday.

From a hockey perspective, a postponement isn’t the worst thing in the world for the Flyers. They should be able to get a few of their key players back within the next week and they have one less tough game on the docket. The Flyers are still scheduled to play in Boston on Thursday night before hosting the Rangers on Saturday night.

Hopefully, the Flyers avoid a major COVID breakout. Postponing a game due to them having COVID-related issues isn’t very promising in the short-term, however.