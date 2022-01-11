Tuesday Morning Fly By: The list grows longer

*Well, there was meant to be a game tonight. But then last night, they cancelled it. Look for more Flyers to be added to the protocol, one assumes. Maybe? Who knows. [BSH]

*So, the Flyers. Clearly going to be a tough week for them. In case you were expecting something else. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Travis Sanheim is off of Covid protocol! But Justin Braun is taking his place. Now he’s on the list. Can’t expect things to just get better, right? [Inquirer]

*You folks into betting? Lots of people seem to be into that these days. The increase in scoring league-wide seems to be making the betting things more interesting. [ESPN+]

*Yesterday’s Wordle was hard you guys. Nice little brain teaser though.

*The LA Kings are rebuilding, ostensibly, but their talented veterans are keeping them in the playoff hunt. That could’ve been us, huh? The playoffs. So fun. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, Charlie, the best in the business by a very wide margin, has encapsulated all of our thoughts and feelings as fans right now, as only the best in the business can. [The Athletic]