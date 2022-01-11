Cam York is an NHL player

Through players unable to participate due to COVID protocols, alongside terrible results, there hasn’t been much to be excited about with the Flyers over the last few weeks. This team have left many apathetic to their efforts, and this has somewhat taken the excitement out of following their season.

However, despite this, the good news is that we’ve discovered just how ready Cam York is for the NHL.

In three games, York has tallied an assist on the power play (yes, he’s getting power play time), and in general, looked ready to compete at the NHL level. While he hasn’t had a superstar’s impact right out of the gate, York looks like a good to great middle pair defenseman in the NHL, with the minutes to back that up.

York has been interesting as well in that he’s actually generating quite a lot of scoring threats as a defenseman. If we ignore the fact he’s played three games, he would lead the Flyers in High Danger Corsi-for Percentage with 64.71% at 5-on-5. Unfortunately, this isn’t resulting in more goals being scored, but that is more of a team issue and doesn’t fall solely on York.

York has also exhibited good puck movement, but that hasn’t been the only positive we’ve seen in his game. York is a pure two-way player, which has been shown by how well he’s been able to control the gap and take pressure off other players in his own zone and during other teams’ breakouts. He may never be one to command a power play, or score high point totals, but York is looking like he is trending towards how he was projected in his draft year.

With not much else left to be excited about other than how these young players are progressing, Cam York is something of a saving grace for watching Flyers hockey.