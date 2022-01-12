Wednesday Morning Fly By: Will madness never cease?

*Bob Clarke went on some random podcast yesterday and lit the whole world on fire with information we’d largely heard before — albeit in rumor form — but having it come from Clarkie’s mouth just made everyone on Flyers’ social media go completely insane. [BSH]

*Aaaaand Elliotte Friedman had some notes on this (and more!) in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]

*He really didn’t hold back, though. And it’s rare for a guy still on the payroll to go so hard on decisions made by the team in the past. So yeah, it made sense that it really got people talking. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, back to current Flyers news: Claude Giroux is off of Covid protocol! Hooray! And now Rasmus Ristolainen is on it. Boo! [Inquirer]

*It remains weird that last night’s game against the Hurricanes was postponed, but the Flyers are happy to give Claude extra time to get back to game shape. [NBC Sports Philly]

*If there is anything good to come from... all of this, it’s that we kinda know for sure now that Cam York is ready for the big club. [BSH]

*The Boston Bruins have officially brought Tuukka Rask back on to the roster; he’s reportedly backing up Linus Ullmark tonight against Montreal, so we may just get him tomorrow night. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*So Rod Brind’Amour should totally be in the Hall of Fame, right? [Inquirer]

*Speaking of, Rod will be one of the guys coaching at the All-Star game because his hockey team is very, very good. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, our old pal Nate Prosser is calling it a career. He was, evidently, a gem of a man. Glad he got a chance to live out his dream. [The Athletic]