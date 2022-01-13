Thursday Morning Fly By: Maybe try winning

*The boys are up in Boston tonight to play the Bruins and good news! The Flyers will be able to ice something resembling a full NHL roster! Maybe, just maybe, they’ll win a game. Stranger things have happened. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Nick Seeler and Zack MacEwen seem to be two of the more enjoyable players to watch in this sea of trash poop hockey, and they work hard to do the uh... fun things. [Inquirer]

*Right, so maybe the Flyers win tonight, maybe they lose, the sense one gets is that no one reading this really cares either way at this point. So, where’s Chuck go from here? [The Athletic]

*The teams at the top of the Metro are pulling farther and farther away from your Flyers, just in case you had any lingering hope inside of you. [Canes Country]

*Without any NHLers, Teams USA and Canada will no longer be the favorites at the Olympics, probably. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The news yesterday was that the Oilers were going to give Evander Kane his 7th or 8th second chance, but you’ll be shocked to hear that he did something that’ll probably screw that up, because he’s a disaster of a human being. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, have you been wondering what — objectively, without bias or agenda — the players on the Flyers are worth right now? Well, good news: Charlie’s website is going to tell you. [The Athletic]