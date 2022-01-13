Who should represent the Flyers at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas?

The NHL announced the All-Star Game coaches earlier this week and will announce the full* rosters on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. There will be one spot open for the “Last Men In,” but it’s safe to assume the Flyers won’t have anyone on that list.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, February 5th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Flyers have had an incredibly disappointing season, but every team is represented at the NHL All-Star Game. There really aren’t that many Flyers players to choose from this season.

It’s basically down to two: Claude Giroux or Carter Hart.

Hart has bounced back in a big way this season. The 23-year-old netminder is 7-10-4 this season with a 2.92 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. It’s a huge improvement from a 3.67 GAA and .877 SV% last season, especially given the fact that the Flyers allow the most expected goals in the league.

But Hart hasn’t played to the level of some of the other goalies in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers somehow found another gem in Igor Shesterkin, who is 15-4-2 with a 2.09 GAA and league-best .936 SV%. Tristan Jarry in Pittsburgh is right there with him. Jarry has an 18-6-4 record, league-best 1.91 GAA, and .932 SV%. Those two are destined to be the Metropolitan Division goalies, with Frederik Andersen and Ilya Sorokin also having better numbers than Hart.

That really only leaves one Flyer: Claude Giroux.

The Flyers captain should be named to his seventh All-Star Game one day after celebrating his 34th birthday.

Giroux is the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Flyers. He is one of the few players to show a strong, consistent effort on a nightly basis. The captain leads by example and has a team-high 18 assists and 29 points. Only Cam Atkinson (14) has more goals than Giroux (11).

Atkinson could sneak in as the Flyers’ representative if Giroux opts out or is somehow passed over. The offseason acquisition has those aforementioned 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 35 games. That seems unlikely, though.

This season seemed to be about having one last shot at it with Giroux at the helm.

This is the last year of Giroux’s contract and the Flyers are once again wasting their franchise player. He is having a great season but the rest of the team isn’t cutting it. This has understandably led to his name being in trade talks, which will only continue to get louder as the March 21st deadline nears.

The 2022 All-Star Game in Vegas may be the last time Giroux gets to represent the Flyers on a national stage and he absolutely deserves it.

Giroux has been named to the All-Star Game seven times in his career: 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019. Wayne Simmonds represented the Flyers in 2018 and Travis Konecny was the last Flyers’ representative in 2020.

We’ll find out later tonight if Claude Giroux will head to Vegas and make it lucky No. 7.