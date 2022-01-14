Friday Morning Fly By: Alternatively, never win again

*Well, they tried! Only lost by one goal. That’s almost like winning, right? [Flyers]

*Anyway, the only real winner on this hockey team, Claude Giroux, is the Flyers’ representative at the All-Star Game, again. As he should be. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Another big winner in the Flyers’ org right now is Noah Cates, who is heading to the Olympics. That’s pretty neat. [BSH]

*Cam York continues to be a bright spot, which is nice, because there are so few. [Inquirer]

