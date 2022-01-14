2022 is even worse, somehow...

I’m pretty sure I’ve started at least one other postgame this season with this same lede, but...

You know what’s sick?

I didn’t think the Flyers were that bad tonight.

That said, the opening period was one of the most disappointing stanzas of hockey the Orange and Black have played all year.

Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov made their returns. The club is rested, but wasn’t off for too long, while Boston’s on the tail-end of back-to-backs. Tuukka Rask is making his first start since June 9, 2020. Kevin Hayes is playing in Boston for the first time this season.

There were myriad reasons for the Philadelphia Flyers to come out strong.

Instead, David Pastrnak scored the first two goals of his eventual hat trick (the third hatty Philly has surrendered in the last four games) before the Flyers recorded a single shot on goal.

Following a Zack MacEwen fight in the middle frame, Philadelphia looked better, and even found a way to tie the game on goals by Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee, both of whom were also denied on breakaways but found other ways to light the lamp, but the even score was short-lived.

Pasta completed his hat trick 1:45 after the game was tied, and that’s where the scoring ended.

The Flyers were gifted a 5-on-3 in the third period on a couple of puck-over-the-glass penalties, and came up less than empty. Mike Yeo attempted to ignite a little something by pulling Carter Hart (33 saves on 36 shots) with about four minutes left in a one-goal game, but Philly was hardly able to get pucks toward Rask, let alone behind him.

The box score reads 27 shots for the Flyers, but that’s laughable. I demand a recount.

But whatever. Only 46 games remaining.