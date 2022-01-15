 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flyperbole: Sidney’s office chair

Toilet jokes, Kodak Black, and a farewell.

By estebomb and Eamon Smith
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Steve and Eamon discuss the Philadelphia Flyers’ own Bobby Clarke ripping Ron Hextall on a podcast, Kodak Black uniting hockey Twitter, and Slammin’ Sam Carchidi’s departure from The Inquirer. They’re also visited by the magical fire alarm fairy that inhabits Eamon’s apartment. Again.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @GinandJuuse. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...