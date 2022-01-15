Flyperbole: Sidney’s office chair

Steve and Eamon discuss the Philadelphia Flyers’ own Bobby Clarke ripping Ron Hextall on a podcast, Kodak Black uniting hockey Twitter, and Slammin’ Sam Carchidi’s departure from The Inquirer. They’re also visited by the magical fire alarm fairy that inhabits Eamon’s apartment. Again.

