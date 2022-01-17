Monday Morning Fly By: Lucky number 7

*The Flyers ticked their way back up to seven losses this weekend when they dropped one to the Rangers on Saturday night. Let’s see how far we can go with this streak! Anyhoo, here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*It was another squandered opportunity for the Flyers. They could’ve won that game. They just didn’t. [NBC Sports Philly]

*This week the boys will get a chance to get up to eight and nine losses in a row against the Islanders, back-to-back. Should be fun. [Inquirer]

*When one considers what teams still have a realistic shot at the postseason, one does not really need to consider the Flyers any longer. [ProHockeyTalk]

*No no really, it’s over, folks:

Losing to the Rangers last night dropped the Flyers below 1% to make for the first time this season, so pretending they declare today gives updated #GoldRace standings:



1) BUF 9

2) ARI 8

3) MTL 4

4) PHI 0 (0gp)

5) SEA 0 (1gp) — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 16, 2022

*So yeah, there are a lot of choices that Chuck Fletcher and the org as a whole will need to back in the back half of this season. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, something actually enjoyable: a new Flyperbole! It dropped over the weekend so you may have missed it. Please to enjoy. [BSH]