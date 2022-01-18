Flyers prospect report: Cam York (likely) graduates, college guys fill the stat sheet, and 2022 Olympic hopefuls

While the Philadelphia Flyers continue to try and win a game for the first time in a month, it’s time to update on the potential future men to lace it up for the Orange and Black.

It was quite the week for a few of these dudes so let’s get right into it with some of the prospects who stood out going from the top on down.

Cam York

You can’t not start this report without touching on the Flyers’ top defensive prospect — especially considering he scored his first NHL goal in a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. York’s first goal very briefly gave the Flyers a lead, but the 21-year-old capped a very steady night in logging over 22 minutes of ice time by leading the team in the shot and scoring chance battle while on ice.

The Flyers are badly in need of a steady defender who can exit the zone consistently and drive offense with Ryan Ellis still out, and York has done exactly that since getting the call up from Lehigh Valley.

Wade Allison

Still working his way back from the ankle injury suffered preseason that has mostly robbed Allison of what could have been a mostly NHL season, he was back doing his thing over the last few weekends with goals in both Saturday and Sunday’s action.

The first on Saturday was a thing of beauty with the speed through the neutral zone and then a perfectly placed wrist shot to get the Phantoms on the board.

The second was more of a “good things happen when you go to the crease” type of deal following a rather terrible Marlins turnover, but Allison showed burst to beat his defender to the doorstep and the finish in tight.

Both goal scorers type of goals for a prospect who seems to be inching closer and closer to a return to the big club here any moment.

Bobby Brink

While Allison is heating up in in the American Hockey League, Brink is scorching hot at the collegiate level — adding a goal and two helpers over the weekend to push his point streak to four games to give him eight points in his last four overall.

Easiest one Brink will pot all season in all likelihood, but still counts the same on the scoresheet. And 29 points in 20 games Brink sits at third overall in the NCAA in points per game (1.45) and doesn’t look like he’s showing any signs of stopping anytime soon.

Emil Andrae

Andrae was back at it this week in Allsvenskan after posting two points in two games as Sweden’s captain during the cancelled World Juniors tournament and he picked right up where he left off with an assist for his 17th point in just 22 games for HV71.

It’s really a shame that juniors was cancelled as Andrae was going to play a massive role and it would have been a great barometer to see him stack up against some of his aged peers on a big stage — but for now back to HV71 as he continues to hone his game while causally leading all league defenders in scoring.

Jay O’Brien

Also at the college level was a lone game this week for O’Brien, the Flyers’ first-round pick back in 2018, that included a game-winning overtime goal and four shots against UConn back on January 14th. And boy was it ever a beauty of snipe to end it for the Terriers.

It’s the fourth-straight game with at least a point for O’Brien, who is heating up since the New Year with six points in three games and eight in his last four dating back to New Year’s Eve. O’Brien continues to put together a nice season as his development has gotten back on track with BU.

Loose pucks

No games, but Ivan Fedotov was selected as one of five goalies invited to Russia’s Olympic training camp…the 25-year-old has been excellent in the KHL this season to the tune of a .919 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average…Noah Cates made the U.S. roster as we covered previously…Zayde Wisdom continues to work back from injury, but was scoreless in two contests…he’s gone scoreless in three of four since returning with two assists sandwiched in between a few bagels…the Phantoms saw their their point streak end at nine games over the weekend before securing a point in a Sunday loss to begin anew…