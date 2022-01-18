Tuesday Morning Fly By: That’s a good goal

*Nothing like a game between two teams playing bad hockey, eh pals? Eight in a row for your boys. That second tenner is in sight! RECAP!

*Travis Konecny finally got his 100th NHL goal, and have a goal’s vibes ever matched its scorer so perfectly?

Travis Konecny's 100th NHL goal is an absolute snipe. pic.twitter.com/sJpKUXVqT7 — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) January 18, 2022

*Anyhoo, the team got Rasmus Risotlainen back last night. So that’s something. [Inquirer]

*Before the game there were some thoughts on how hard Cam York is going to make it to send him back down to the minors. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Really, though, there shouldn’t be any choice to be made. Kid’s an NHL player. [The Athletic]

*Keith Yandle’s going to break a record in a couple of weeks. There’s a lot that goes into that kind of thing. [BSH]

*And finally, scheduling a league’s worth of games seems... daunting. And as such, this look at what goes into it is interesting as heck. [Sportsnet]