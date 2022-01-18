 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Morning Fly By: That’s a good goal

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

*Nothing like a game between two teams playing bad hockey, eh pals? Eight in a row for your boys. That second tenner is in sight! RECAP!

*Travis Konecny finally got his 100th NHL goal, and have a goal’s vibes ever matched its scorer so perfectly?

*Anyhoo, the team got Rasmus Risotlainen back last night. So that’s something. [Inquirer]

*Before the game there were some thoughts on how hard Cam York is going to make it to send him back down to the minors. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Really, though, there shouldn’t be any choice to be made. Kid’s an NHL player. [The Athletic]

*Keith Yandle’s going to break a record in a couple of weeks. There’s a lot that goes into that kind of thing. [BSH]

*How’s Wordle going for everyone? Still having fun? Still seems fun. Anyone watching anything good on the streaming services?

*And finally, scheduling a league’s worth of games seems... daunting. And as such, this look at what goes into it is interesting as heck. [Sportsnet]

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...