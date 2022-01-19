Wednesday Morning Fly By: Another one

*So close to a win. So, so close. But they lost again because of course they did. This time, they just waited until the 10th round of a shootout to do it. RECAP!

*Yeah so Kevin Hayes is out again. Maybe, just maybe, he ought to just sit for the season and get himself all the way better, hmm? [Flyers]

*Many people are asking — even people outside of Philly — what, the hell, happened here? [ProHockeyTalk]

*If you’re looking for something resembling “good news” with regard to the Philadelphia Flyers organization, the Prospect Report is a good place to look. [BSH]

*Speaking of good prospect news, another Flyers draftee will be appearing in the upcoming Olympics. [The Hockey News]

*The “Last Men In” for the All-Star game were announced yesterday. [CBC]

*After the All-Star festivities, the league will be making some changes to its Covid testing protocols. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, we all need to mentally prepare ourselves for the end of the Claude Giroux era. Because trading him is the least the Flyers can do to repay him. [BSH]