Going for TEN, again!

The Philadelphia Flyers blew a third period lead and were unable to score on nine shootout attempts in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders.

It was Philly’s best game in weeks.

It is truly remarkable a team with high expectations is standing one loss shy of a second 10-game losing streak before the season’s midway point.

Tuesday’s game with the Isles was the Flyers’ 39th of the season. If the Orange and Black manage to lose to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in the season’s 40th game, that will be an incredible feat. How is it even possible to be this inept?

Injuries and COVID and bad luck all played a part, but like... this team is horrible.

Sixth worst points-percentage (.436). Fourth worst goal-differential (-36). Seventh fewest regulation wins (10). Fifth worst scoring offense (2.51 goals/game). Seventh worst power play (16.2%). Second most shots against/game (34.7).

Simply abysmal.

Has a season ever felt this doomed less than halfway through? I can’t think of one. I suppose there’s nothing left to do but sit back and listen to the postgame.