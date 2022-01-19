Flyers release revised schedule for postponed games

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers — and the rest of the 31 teams in the league — announced a revised schedule that makes up the postponed games from earlier this season due to a COVID outbreak, or attendance restrictions.

The schedule in February now looks like this (all times in EST):

Feb. 1 — vs. Winnipeg Jets — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 9 — vs. Detroit Red Wings — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 12 — at Detroit Red Wings — 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 15 — at Pittsburgh Penguins — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 — vs. Washington Capitals — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 21 — vs. Carolina Hurricanes — 3:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 — vs. St. Louis Blues — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 27 — vs. Washington Capitals — 12:30 p.m.

The Flyers are generally lucky to have had only four games postponed this season so far. And due to NHL players not going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the two-week period of no games that was originally going to be set for the best-on-best tournament, has now been used to play some make-up games.

In addition to the rescheduled games from earlier, to shuffle around the availability even further, their game against the St. Louis Blues that was originally scheduled for Feb. 28, is now on Feb. 22, with the game against the Red Wings moving from Feb. 23 to Feb. 9. Simple?

We’re not even sure if them adding more Flyers games is punishing us or rewarding us right now.