Thursday Morning Fly By: Do they make it ten, again?

*Because a bad hockey season is nothing more than a ceaseless stream of game after game after game, the Flyers are back at it again tonight. The Columbus Blue Backets are in town, so let's see if these boys make it to ten losses in a row again. Here's what we learned from the losses eight and nine before we get in to the next one. [BSH]

*Unfortunately, we will not see our old friend Jake back in Philadelphia tonight. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Yesterday the league released the new schedule for the remainder of the season, with all of the postponed games filled in. Looks like February is going to be a busy one for us. [BSH]

*The new schedule has made it such that nearly all of the Flyers’ games for the next month will be played at home. So many opportunities for you to get down to the barn! [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie's latest Observations center on the incremental improvements the Flyers have made lately, that still aren't enough. [The Athletic]

*The weekly look around the Metropolitan Division courtesy, as always, of our friends over at Canes Country. [Canes Country]

*You may have already seen this, but Friedman dropped his latest 32 Thoughts at 3 AM yesterday morning, so they didn't make it into the Fly By. If you've not read them yet take a look, there are some things about your Flyers contained within. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! It starts off with some very positive vibes (not talking about the current Flyers). Enjoy! [BSH]