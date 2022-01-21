Friday Morning Fly By: Embrace the chaos

*I dunno, how wild would it be if the Flyers just lost out? Why not, right? If you’re going to do something, do it all the way. Why stop at ten losses? Eleven is right there! RECAP!

*Last night’s game, a meaningless midseason tilt between two floundering teams guaranteed to not make the playoffs, was a pretty important one for a couple of guys on the ice. [BSH]

*Voracek met with the Philly media upon his return and was, to everyone’s delight, classically Jake Voracek. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Until the trade deadline, we’re going to be flooded with articles about The Claude Giroux Question. Settle into it. [The Hockey News]

*And also, until the trade deadline, the Flyers will likely be involved in many theoretical trade scenarios and rumors and such. [Sportsnet]

*The NHL not going to the Olympics definitely stinks, but one cool thing is that having no professionals on the ice means that up-and-coming talent will be on display for us to discover and enjoy. And that’s fun! [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, is this article written in English? No. Unimportant, we have Google. What’s important is that these Olympics will mark the triumphant return of Flyers legend Valtteri Filppula. [Leijonat]