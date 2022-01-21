WE DID IT!

The Philadelphia Flyers pulled off an unthinkable feat in their 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

In dropping their tenth straight game, our boys in Orange and Black managed to to complete their second 10-game losing streak within the season’s first 40 games.

That’s right.

Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres will be game No. 41, meaning that before the halfway point of the 2021-22 NHL regular season, the Flyers have been on two separate losing streaks of (as of now) 10 games.

Half of the games Philly has played this season have occurred within one of these two streaks. INCREDIBLE!

Not since the 2010-11 Colorado Avalanche has a team been able to accomplish a pair of streaks like this. Now, The Avs’ streak was by itself impressive, as the lost 10 straight, won one game and then lost 10 straight again!

But while the Flyers have not been able to match that level of ineptitude yet (there’s 42 games left!), they have, according to one postgame caller, been the first to pull this off in the first half of the season.

Colorado’s streak was between games 50-70, and to their credit, they were rewarded with the second overall pick in the 2011 draft with which they selected Gabriel Landeskog. So maybe this bodes well for the Flyers. Who’s to say?

If it’s darkest before dawn, hopefully somebody puts out a few more lights and the Flyers can find their way into the top of this upcoming draft.

HOPE!

Anyway, listen to the postgame.