Flyers place Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee on IR; Farabee to miss up to four weeks

As if the Flyers needed more injury problems to deal with, the team announced Friday that forwards Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee have been placed on injured reserve.

Hayes underwent a procedure Tuesday morning to drain fluid from his core area and missed each of the Flyers’ last two contests. He is expected to miss up to four weeks.

Farabee’s injury is new, however, and he is also expected to be out of commission for up to four weeks with an upper-body injury.

In the Flyers’ contest against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Farabee took a big hit from Isles defenseman Noah Dobson along the boards. He left the ice favoring his shoulder, but remained in the game and even went on to play in Thursday night’s tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Joel Farabee left the ice holding his left shoulder after this hit. pic.twitter.com/ELJ4aKwzZJ — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) January 19, 2022

With Farabee out for an extended period, the Flyers also announced the promotion of forwards Wade Allison and Jackson Cates from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad.

Allison has dealt with a laundry list of his own injuries since September — most notably an ankle sprain and an elbow ailment that kept him out of action for much of the new year. When healthy, though, Allison is an energetic presence on the ice. He scored four goals and seven points in 14 games with the Flyers during the 2020-21 season.

Cates, meanwhile, has already appeared in seven games for the Flyers this season, logging one point — a goal — during his time with the big club.

The injury bug has bit the Flyers particularly hard this season. Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis have both missed significant time with injuries of their own, and adding Hayes and Farabee to the list certainly won’t make things any easier for the Flyers as they look to snap their second 10-game losing streak of the season.