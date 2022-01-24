Monday Morning Fly By: One for the record books

*Could be a big day for the Flyers, friends. As one Twitter user was kind enough to point out:

#Flyers D Keith Yandle can tie the NHL record for consecutive games played & the franchise can match a record for longest losing streak at @WellsFargoCtr Monday night. pic.twitter.com/3ijzDDdL9E — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 22, 2022

*Could say that a loss tonight would be rock bottom, but it’s very likely that there is no bottom. If Saturday’s loss to the Sabres wasn’t the bottom, the bottom doesn’t exist. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*And here’s a look at that game from the Buffalo perspective, for funsies. [Die By The Blade]

*We are officially past the halfway point of this season and it truly seems like nothing else could possibly go wrong here that hasn’t already. [Inquirer]

*Despite the fact that the organization already had about a million questions that need answering after this disaster of a season, somehow more keep coming up. [NBC Sports Philly]

*One question, perhaps THE question right now, is “what the heck are they going to do about this?” Charlie digs into that a little bit. [The Athletic]

*You guys watching Ozark? It’s so good. Watch Ozark instead of the Flyers tonight.

*And finally, one thing is clear: Chuck needs to be working those phones because he’s gotta be the best salesman in the league come deadline day. And G isn’t the only guy that clearly needs to be on the market. [BSH]