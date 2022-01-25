Tuesday Morning Fly By: SONK

*Keith Yandle is your new NHL Iron Man! And good for him. He’s a fun guy and it isn’t his fault he’s been made to play a pivotal role on a garbage hockey team. [NHL.com]

*Yandle’s been bad this season, sure, but since it really doesn’t matter, it’s hard not to root for the guy. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Oh yeah so the Flyers lost again, that’s twelve. Recap.

*How’d you all enjoy the Nick-Seeler-as-forward experience? [Inquirer]

*Big news in the power rankings over at Charlie’s website is that the Flyers have finally found themselves nearing the bottom. [The Athletic]

*With each passing game the “they need to fully rebuild” opinion gets closer to being the consensus. [Elite Prospects (sub. required)]

*The Canucks announced yesterday that they’ve hired a woman to be one of their AGMs, which is pretty neat. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The IIHF accidentally leaked the Team Canada roster yesterday — it’ll be officially announced today — and you will recognize a couple of Flyers’ greats on the list:

*And finally, sure, being a Flyers fan sucks. But it could be worse! Marginally, at least! [BSH]