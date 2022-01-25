Can you Yandle another loss?

The most impressive streak in hockey continued on Monday night.

No, it wasn’t Keith Yandle’s ironman streak reaching 964 to tie Doug Jarvis’ all-time record. It was the Philadelphia Flyers’ 12th straight loss.

If you thought perhaps the official start of the second half of the season would bring different results than the first... lol!

The Flyers played another boring game, gave up the first goal and ultimately lost 3-1 to the Dallas Stars at the Wells Fargo Center in front of a sparse crowd (14,868 announced, if you’re interested in that sort of thing).

What’s most important about Monday’s game though, is the loss came in regulation, meaning the Flyers did not receive a participation standings point, inching them ever closer to the top of the draft.

And that’s all this season is about now.

Get as much as humanely possible for Claude Giroux at the trade deadline. Try to recover at least some of what was given up for Rasmus Ristolainen by flipping him. Justin Braun should be able to net you something from a contender. I bet Martin Jones has some value. If Derrick Brassard is healthy, there’s gotta be a team that wold be interested in him. As for Yandle, well, the Edmonton Oilers exist, so here’s hoping.

Anyway, here’s a postgame podcast for your listening pleasure.

Cheers to those still hanging around in this second half of the 2021-22 Flyers season. You are truly dedicated, badass fans who deserve to have this franchise turned around quickly.