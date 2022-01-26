Wednesday Morning Fly By: Cursed

*The Flyers didn’t even have a bad game and still came up with their 13th consecutive loss. Way she goes, pals. Recap.

*And just like that, Keith Yandle became the NHL’s official Iron Man. [NHL.com]

*It takes a lot of things going right for a guy to make it to 965 games, particularly with a highly-transmissible viral pandemic floating around. But Yandle credits “love of the game.” [NBC Sports Philly]

*It’s easily to hand-waive this all away given how poorly this season has gone, but the enormity of this accomplishment really can’t be overstated. [The Athletic]

*Anyhoo, the Flyers announced a new interim assistant coach yesterday. Futile, maybe. But he’s here now. [BSH]

*The announcement also served as confirmation that Mike Yeo will, in fact, finish out the season coaching the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And as Charlie points out, this hire also probably confirms that there aren’t going to be any big sweeping front office changes this season. [The Athletic]

*And finally, because they’re always fun, to me: DGB’s making another theoretical NHL lineup based on arbitrary parameters. [The Athletic]