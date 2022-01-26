History made

Thirteen consecutive losses.

On a night in which Keith Yandle played in his 965th consecutive game, passing Doug Jarvis and setting a new league record, the Philadelphia Flyers made franchise history, losing more times consecutively than any Flyers team has in the 54 seasons they’ve taken the ice.

Philly dropped to 13-22-8 for the season following their loss to the New York Islanders, residing now in last place in the Metropolitan division, fourth from the bottom in the Eastern Conference, and sixth-to-last in the NHL, although by points-percentage, they’re actually fifth worst, trailing Ottawa substantially despite having a five-point lead over the Senators due to the Sens’ seven games in-hand.

Yup, this is a lost, wasted season for the Orange and Black.

There are still 39 games remaining, and the Trade Deadline isn’t until March 21st, another 55 days from this writing.

There isn’t much to look forward to when it comes to the hockey team on Broad Street, but hey there’s a press conference on Wednesday, and John Torchetti is the new interim assistant coach, whatever that means.

Anyway, there was a surprise on Postgame, with Steph Driver joining me to talk to the Philly Faithful about yet another loss and where to go from here, so that was fun. Give it a listen.

Oh, and way to go, Gerry Mayhew!

We’re all proud of you.

I’m not being sarcastic, even though I know it probably reads that way. At least you care.