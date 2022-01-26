Press Conference Reactions

The Philadelphia Flyers trotted out their General Manager & President of Hockey Operations, Chuck Fletcher, as well as Comcast Spectacor Chairman/CEO Dave Scott, this afternoon for a state of the team address.

Press conferences are often wastes of time, because a team’s brass will rarely say something you couldn’t have predicted ahead of time.

Still, I was hoping to hear some semblance of a plan, some tiny acknowledgement that the franchise’s current direction has failed and a new path must be forged.

What we got was the idea that injuries, COVID, and practice time are what have killed the team, and the core, which apparently consists of Sean Couturier (turns 30 next December, has missed 25 games over this season and last and won’t be back anytime soon), Kevin Hayes (turns 30 in May, has had 3 procedures on his core muscle injury already and has never played 82 games), and Ryan Ellis (LOL) is good.

They expect to compete next year, and Fletcher will receive a “blank check” from Scott to ensure it.

We’re screwed.

Anyway, listen to the fans and me bitch about this horrible organization.