Thursday Morning Fly By: Everything is fine

*Well, Chuck Fletcher and surprise guest Dave Scott addressed the media yesterday. They said a lot, none of the fanbase seems to be satisfied with any of it. But the headline? A retool, not a rebuild. [BSH]

*Dave addressed the big glaring attendance problems... [NBC Sports Philly]

*... both Chuck and Dave apologized for what this season has turned into... [Inquirer]

*... and those are kind of the bigger bullet points. If you missed it, you can watch the full presser here. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie broke down the whole thing as only Charlie can. [The Athletic]

*And then there is Claude Giroux. What happens is entirely up to him. [ESPN]

*All indications seem to be that this decision may happen sooner than later. [NBC Sports Philly]

*According to Elliotte Friedman, he’ll be talking to his agent during the All-Star break.

Giroux is going to meet with his agent, Pat Brisson, during All-Star weekend. We will see where it goes from there. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 26, 2022

*There is no doubt that a lot of teams will be interested in getting a hold of Giroux for their playoff run, but making a deal work won’t be easy. [BSH]

*Everything is bad! [ProHockeyTalk]

*Charlie made note of the way the crowd’s reaction to Keith Yandle’s Iron Man streak might be a perfect encapsulation of the state of the fan base right now. [The Athletic]

*Anyhoo, outside of this nightmare, let’s look at who might win the Rocket Richard this year. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a look at the inner workings of NHL officiating is an interesting one. So have a look. [The Hockey News]