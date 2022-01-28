Friday Morning Fly By: Oh right, hockey games

*The Flyers play tomorrow. Afternoon. Those games always go well. No one cares though, everyone is still talking about the press conference. One thing that still has people talking is this whole “core” thing. [BSH]

*Part of that core, Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis, are going to be a huge part of this team if Chuck’s doing a retool, so we uh... really need them to get better. All the way healed. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Isaac Ratcliffe will make his NHL debut tomorrow. That’s kinda fun. He’s tall. [Inquirer]

*So yeah, we’re retooling. Maybe Chuck will bring Johnny home. Maybe he’ll get wild and offer sheet Tkachuk. There’s some stuff to look at in Calgary! [ProHockeyTalk]

*Or maybe a little bit west of Calgary. West and south. The point is there are trade rumors surrounding some very good players out in San Jose. [The Athletic]

*Truly the most shocking thing about this latest power ranking from Sportsnet is that the Flyers are NOT at the bottom of it. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a new BSH Radio! The topic is, obviously, the presser. There’s a lot to get into. Please enjoy. [BSH]