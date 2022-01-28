Flyperbole: My Own Orange and Black Prison

Steve and Kurt discuss the Philadelphia Flyers going 13 straight games without a win, Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott’s press conference, who should be traded and who should not, revised NHL COVID protocols, and the Jordan Subban / Jacob Panetta incident.

