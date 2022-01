The Philadelphia Flyers did it! For the first time in 2022, our boys in Orange and Black won a freakin’ game!

Steph Driver joins Bill Matz on the postgame for this momentous occasion. They talk about The Winter of Gerald, Cam Atkinson, Carter Hart, and JVR. Also about what this team could look like after an agressive retool. And, of course, no Flyers podcast would be complete without discussing Johnny Gaudreau.